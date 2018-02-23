G Herbo Arrested, Charged With Illegal Gun Possession

G Herbo was arrested last night (Feb. 22) in Chicago. After a traffic stop, police found loaded firearms in the car and Herbo, along with two other men, has been charged with illegal gun possession.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, Herbo and two men were traveling in South Loop when they got pulled over around 10:35pm.

Herbo (born Herbert Wright, 22) was traveling in the whip with Deavonte Royale Kimbale, 25, of Compton, California and Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Alabama per Fox 32. All the men arrested when cops discovered each of them was packing a loaded weapon.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the cops had been tipped off about suspicious activity, and that it was a tactical team that stopped the car after surveillance.

Per police, each man was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card (firearm owner’s identification cards).

