Tiffany Haddish’s Reaction In Meeting Idol Oprah Too Cute For Words [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish is riding out the success she found in her breakout role in Girls Trip and taking the world by storm. As a recent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the hilarious actress got the surprise of her life after meeting her idol, Oprah Winfrey.

CNN writes:

The “Girls Trip” standout had her dream of a proper meeting with Winfrey come true while appearing on the talk show, which aired Thursday.

Winfrey had been a guest on the episode, but Degeneres had told Haddish that Winfrey left after their sitdown. That was, of course, a misdirect, as Degeneres later brought Winfrey out to join her and Haddish on stage.

Haddish couldn’t contain her excitement, her face crumpling into a joyful sob. “I love you,” she said.

Haddish explained to DeGeneres that she casually met Oprah back in 2005 after being cast as an extra on the movie Their Eyes Were Watching God, crossing paths and making an impression on the media mogul. In the chat prior to the surprise, Haddish framed herself as an expert of all things Oprah, including a comical bit where she hopes to pitch a business plan to combine their vegetable gardens.

Adding to Haddish’s win tally, she’s slated to host the 2018 MTV Movie Awards later this year.

Watch the magical moment below.

Photo: WENN.com