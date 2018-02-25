Wakanda Money: ‘Black Panther’ Earns Another $100M At The Box Office

Black Panther is proving to be a juggernaut at the box office. The greatest movie of all time (don’t debate us) earned another $100 million at the box office its second week of release.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther earning over $100 million makes it one of the top second week grossing films in history.

Black Panther earned $28.9 million on Friday from 4,020 theaters to jump the $300 million mark domestically. Estimates for this weekend range from $100 million-$105 million. If it comes in on the high end, it will score the third-best weekend of all time behind champ Star Wars: Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and Jurassic World($106.6 million). The Avengers earned $103.1 million in its second outing.

Reportedly, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is on track to make over $600M globally by the end of Sunday.

Photo: Marvel Studios