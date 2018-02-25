Home > News

Kanye West & The Kardashian To Be On ‘Family Feud’, Twitter Is Here For It

Jay-Z has a song called "Family Feud" and now Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to appear on 'Family Feud'...

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner at Craig's restaurant

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Being a Kanye West fans makes it damn near impossible to avoid the Kardashians. Case in point, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, thus their families, are in a forthcoming episode of Family Feud

Yes, the game show currently hosted by Steve Harvey.

Apparently, the teams were the Kardashians-Jenners versus the West’s. We’re going to go ahead and bet on the West’s, even if we have no clue who was on the squad.

It goes without saying that the Internets has plenty of opinions about this development.

CONTINUED

Photo:

family feud , Kanye West , kim kardashian

1 2 3Next page »

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE