Kanye West & The Kardashian To Be On ‘Family Feud’, Twitter Is Here For It

Being a Kanye West fans makes it damn near impossible to avoid the Kardashians. Case in point, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, thus their families, are in a forthcoming episode of Family Feud.
Yes, the game show currently hosted by Steve Harvey.
Apparently, the teams were the Kardashians-Jenners versus the West’s. We’re going to go ahead and bet on the West’s, even if we have no clue who was on the squad.
It goes without saying that the Internets has plenty of opinions about this development.
