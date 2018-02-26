NBA YoungBoy Seen Assaulting Girlfriend In Hotel Footage, Allegedly

NBA YoungBoy is fittin’ to be canceled. Footage has been revealed of what appears to the be 18-year-old rapper body slamming his girlfriend in a hotel shortly before his arrest yesterday (Feb. 24).

YoungBoy got pinched for charges that included kidnapping and weapons charges in Florida.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has obtained surveillance footage of what we’re told shows YoungBoy throwing his gf, Jania, down on the floor of a hotel hallway in Waycross, Georgia Saturday.

Sources at the hotel tell us this happened a few hours before the rapper was arrested in Tallahassee on an outstanding felony warrant for kidnapping and other alleged crimes.

We’re told a hotel guest heard the commotion and called the front desk to alert them, and then the front desk called cops. Sources say YoungBoy and Jania had fled by the time police arrived … but the footage and evidence found in their room was enough to issue a warrant.

Jania took to social media to say that she was merely roughhousing with her boyfriend. “We’re good, I promise you that,” she says.

There’s nothing playful about that footage. Just saying.

FOR EVERYBODY ASKING FOR THE VID pic.twitter.com/dJz5ZbexNw — Lexi (@Alexiachelle) February 25, 2018

