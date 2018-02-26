50 Cent Clowns Troy Ave While Siding With Casanova 2X on IG

The fallout from Troy Ave’s suspect line from “2 Legit 2 Quit” continues and this time it was 50 himself who threw in his two cents on the matter while riding with Troy’s current rival, Casanova 2x.

The man who was quick to visit Troy Ave after getting laid up in the hospital due to the infamous Irving Plaza incident took to the gram last Friday (Feb 23) to clown the Brooklyn rapper in a now deleted post for insinuating he’d take the stand on Taxstone.

Posting a screenshot from Troy Ave’s video to “2 Legit 2 Quit” which shows an animated Troy on the stand, 50 called out Ave’s line with a caption that read “Middle finger from the stand,smh. Cas on his Pimpin curly, you gonna just do like ROSS and keep working.”

It’s worth noting that in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Troy Ave likened his beef with “Assanova” to that of 50’s Pimpin’ Curly persona going at Rick Ross in ’09. Pimpin’ Curly has some funny moments too but that’s neither here nor there.

But 50 continued to go at Troy Ave and in another deleted post, 50 posted a picture of him, Casanova, and Uncle Murda enjoying life with the caption, “This is what pissed New Pac off, @unclemurda @casanova_2x what the fuck are you crazy Brooklyn ni66as doing. LOL.”

If he’s nothing else, 50 Cent is a well known instigator. Remember he was allegedly the man who egged on that drama between Ray J and Fabolous back in the day. Knowing that things could get ugly, maybe that’s why 50 decided to delete his posts. Unfortunately, screenshots are forever.

—

Photo: WENN.com