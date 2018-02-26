‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee Wanted For 2-Piecing Mall Employee

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is wanted by the police. Allegedly, the reality star wit the lengthy rap sheet is wanting for putting hands on a mall employee in Atlanta.

We’ll let TMZ cover the details:

Law enforcement sources tell us a warrant has been issued for Tommie in connection with a battery case in Atlanta — meaning, if she pops up on cops’ radar for whatever reason, she’ll be hauled into custody.

We broke the story … Tommie’s accused of punching an employee at a fancy jewelry store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square mall. The reality TV star allegedly got into an argument with the woman, and then came around the display to “slap and punch her repeatedly.”

Reportedly the victim wants to press charges.

Can ya blame her?

—

Photo: Prince Williams