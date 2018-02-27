Waka Flocka Flame “Trap My Ass Off,” Chris Brown & Joyner Lucas “Stranger Things” & More | Daily Visuals 2.26.18

If you thought Waka Flocka Flame’s fire for the game was dimming, think again.

Today Flockaveli comes through with a new visual for “Trap My Ass Off” where he finds himself counting stacks of paper before feds raid the trap house forcing him to dip on them in a drop top. Po-9 didn’t even give chase. Laziest law enforcement officials in the world here.

Chris Brown meanwhile gives up crooning for the women to take up tongue twisting raps with Joyner Lucas in his clip to “Stranger Things.” Strange indeed.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rob $tone featuring Malik Burgers, Kemba, and more.

WAKA FLOCKA FLAME – “TRAP MY ASS OFF”

JOYNER LUCAS & CHRIS BROWN – “STRANGER THINGS”

ROB $TONE FT. MALIK BURGERS – “LEMON GROVE”

KEMBA – “NO YOU AIN’T”

YOUNG SCOOTER – “PLUG LINGO”

LIL WOP – “NO HEART”

BOOGIEFTS – “ESSENTIALS”

VANJESS FT. GOLDLINK – “THROUGH ENOUGH”

RALO – “I SWEAR TO GOD”

M A E S T R O – “WOKE UP”