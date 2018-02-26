Draft-Dodger In Chief Trump Said He Would Have Stopped Parkland Shooter, Twitter Says GTFOH

Donald Trump is many things, but selfless or courageous is not one of them. Nevertheless, today (Feb. 26) while discussing the Parkland shooting, he relayed that he would have run into the school to stop the shooter, even if he was unarmed.
To this, just about anyone with common sense either rolled their eyes or thought, “GTFOH.” Probably both.
The Internets immediately got down to the work of pointing out that the Draft-Dodger In Chief had the nerve of all people to play hero, despite the obvious.
—
Photo: Getty
