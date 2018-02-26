Draft-Dodger In Chief Trump Said He Would Have Stopped Parkland Shooter, Twitter Says GTFOH

Donald Trump is many things, but selfless or courageous is not one of them. Nevertheless, today (Feb. 26) while discussing the Parkland shooting, he relayed that he would have run into the school to stop the shooter, even if he was unarmed.

Trump: I would have run into the school with no weapon https://t.co/UZadMQzY34 pic.twitter.com/Jp6BBmA7TV — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 26, 2018

To this, just about anyone with common sense either rolled their eyes or thought, “GTFOH.” Probably both.

The Internets immediately got down to the work of pointing out that the Draft-Dodger In Chief had the nerve of all people to play hero, despite the obvious.

President Trump, talking about the Parkland shooting: “I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon." Reminder: ✔️ 5-time draft-dodger

✔️ is afraid of stairs

✔️ cannot run unless it's away from reporters#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/mEOtMPYJqH — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 26, 2018

. @realDonaldTrump: "I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon.” BITCH YOU GOT SHOOK WHEN A BIRD SQUARED UP ON YOU pic.twitter.com/C8CSJ1GvTv — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) February 26, 2018

Trump on the Parkland shooting: "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." Really Trump? Trump ran from military service like a coward & later mocked US soldiers by saying his personal Vietnam War was avoiding STDspic.twitter.com/Hzsc0Vythb — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 26, 2018

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.” – Donald Trump on Parkland Give us a fucking break, Cadet Bone Spurs. You would've wobbled out of there so fast. Gross seeing our POTUS use one of our worst tragedies ever to boast. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 26, 2018

The only thing #donaldtrump would ever storm into is an all you can eat buffet because the man dodged the vietnam war draft 5 times from cowardice and not from being morally opposed to that war. https://t.co/o4bF2TalCI — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) February 26, 2018

On 9/11 as many New Yorkers ran to help save others, Donald Trump ran to his phone to call into a TV show where he bragged he now had the tallest building in New York https://t.co/fjWmlQ5YIs https://t.co/nmbZtqceAC — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2018

Trump has said that the Parkland Deputy who failed to enter the school lacked courage and was a coward. He also claims he'd have run into the school with no weapon. This is the same guy who is too scared to face Robert Mueller face to face for an in-person interview. — Will Bailey (@RepWillBailey) February 26, 2018

Trump just told a meeting of governors that he would have taken out the Parkland shooter. “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.” pic.twitter.com/bYv1b4mvKD — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2018

Trump on the Parkland shooting: "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." Really Trump? Here's a video for America to decide Hillary Clinton: tested, steady, fearless Trump: panicked, chaotic & running pic.twitter.com/np0yyZZz9X — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 26, 2018

President Trump says he would have run into the Parkland school unarmed during a mass shooting. History tells a different story. https://t.co/4qwh0mYgng pic.twitter.com/Lqu2fwi2bb — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 26, 2018

Donald Trump — the man who once joked about turning away in disgust when he thought an elderly man was dying in front of him at his Mar-a-Lago resort — just said he would’ve run into Stoneman Douglas High School to protect the students even if he didn’t have a weapon. pic.twitter.com/NaDlU7RZTX — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) February 26, 2018

Trump on the Parkland school shooting: "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." Excuse me Mr. "President" but you practically ran from a bird… not to mention you were too afraid to fight in Vietnam so you got a doctor to claim you had bone spurs. pic.twitter.com/pP3v6SPnJo — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 26, 2018

Photo: Getty