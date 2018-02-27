Dwyane Wade Moved By Parkland Shooting Student Buried In His Jersey

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is probably fuming right now after Dwyane Wade put out a recent tweet saying he’ll never just shut up and dribble. The Miami Heat star was emotionally moved over news that a boy killed in the Parkdale, Florida school shooting was a huge fan of his, prompting the family to bury him in Wade’s jersey.

As reported by ESPN, Wade spoke about 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 students shot and killed in the gruesome school shooting incident carried out by former Parkdale student Nikolas Cruz. After the Heat’s practice session on Monday (Feb. 26), Wade spoke with reporters and said that the decision by Oliver’s parents to bury their son in his No. 3 jersey rendered him emotional.

ESPN writes:

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family,” Wade told reporters Monday. “If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school, Oliver, 17, was excited about Wade’s return to the Heat.

Wade, who had played in Miami before leaving for Chicago and then Cleveland, returned to the Heat about a week before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 14 students and three adults. Wade responded to the news of Oliver being buried in a Wade jersey by tweeting, “You’re about to make me cry this afternoon.”

You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018

Wade went on to say that he takes pride in inspiring young people, and took to Twitter to further express his support of the Oliver family and those affected by the Parkdale tragedy.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Photo: Getty