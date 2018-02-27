Golden State Warriors Choose Kids & A Trip To African-American Museum Over The White House

The Golden State Warriors current road trip has them in the nation’s capital and instead of visiting Donald Trump at the White House they found something even better to do. They will instead spend their time with local children Tuesday (Feb. 27) while in town.

It’s been no secret the defending NBA champions had no intentions of going and Trump got the message by not even extending an invite for them to come. Since Trump’s hostile takeover, players (primarily Black) on championship teams have made it perfectly clear they do not want to be in the presence of the divider in chief. Klay Thompson expressed no remorse when asked about not stopping by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue following a victory against the Knicks by stating: “We’re doing a great thing anyways.”

He also added:

“The White House is a great honor but there’s extenuating circumstances that we felt that we’re not comfortable doing. We’re not going to politicize anything, we’re just going to hang out with some kids, take them to an African-American museum and hopefully teach them things we learned along the way and life lessons, and we’ll still be getting some great memories.”

We see no lies in his statement either, sounds a lot a better than being in the company of Trump and his cronies. Steph Curry who’s disdain for the agent orange is well-known and let us know he won’t be setting foot in the White House since last September. Curry is all business and clearly not worried about it anymore when he spoke on the matter.

“It’s kind of beating a dead horse at this point,” Curry said. “We’re excited to have an opportunity that we’re going to tomorrow as a team but other than that it’s a business trip and we’re excited to keep the road trip going. So that’s really all it’s about.”

Kevin Durant who grew up in the Washington area is all for the teams move to spend the day with the kids. Even though he didn’t get a chance to visit while Obama was in office, he’s not mad that he won’t see be seeing Trump. He’s more worry about the kids having a good time.

“Kids from my area don’t really get that opportunity to be in front of champions like that,” Durant said. “So hopefully it inspires them to just be whatever they want to be in life.”

You don’t have to be a Warriors’ fan to appreciate this move—as an organization they get it.

—

Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images