Michael B. Jordan Plays With Fire In ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Trailer

Since making a lasting impression on the culture as Killmonger in Marvel’s record-breaking film, Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan has been the talk of the town and from the look of his next movie role he’s going to keep turning up the heat on his career.

Today HBO dropped their first teaser trailer for their adaptation of Ray Bradbuy’s classic novel, Fahrenheit 451, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Guy Montag, a fire stater who’s sole purpose in life is to burn any and every book that’s been banned in society (we’re not too far from that kind of civilization in Trump’s Amerikkka). Ultimately Montag begins to doubt he’s on the right side of history and that’s where things get interesting.

Also starring Michael Shannon a.k.a. General Zod from Man of Steel as Montag’s boss, Captain Beatty, Fahrenheit 451 is set to debut this May on HBO.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re team Killmonger or team Panther.

—

Photo: HBO