‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reboot As Fresh Princess May Be On The Way

Inside out suit blazers and Carlton dances might be back on the big screen very soon. A Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air remix is reportedly in the works.

According to a report by TMZ the firm who is in charge of the franchise recently filed for several trademarks of the name including one for “Fresh Princess” to be used throughout television, other platforms and of course merchandising.

In January the same firm filed for copyright exclusivity towards toys, action figures and kid’s games. Illustrator Howard Russell gave the iconic series a cartoon treatment that was cosigned by Will Smith himself which led to further rumors about a 2018 animated relaunch.

Still no word on if or when the series would return but based recent 90’s nostalgia it is safe to assume initial interest would be high. In 2017 the cast reunited sans dark skin Aunt Viv.

Via TMZ

Photo: Getty