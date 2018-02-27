Talib Kweli ft. Amber Coffman & Myka 9 “Radio Silence,” Bobby V ft. Snoop Dogg “Lil Bit” & More | Daily Visuals 2.27.18

Talib Kweli dropped his 8th album Radio Silence late last year and though he hasn’t dropped any visuals in support of the album as of late he’s not done with it just yet.

Today the Brooklyn rapper comes through with a new visual for the Amber Coffman and Myka 9 featured title track which centers around a social political theme that features with an American flag getting hung from a tree. Good thing Trumpian’s don’t know who Talib is cause this would garner the young intellect all kinds of death threats.

Bobby V meanwhile tries his best to remind people that he really does like the ladies by surrounding himself with some exotic looking women in the Snoop assisted clip to “Lil Bit.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Evidence featuring Slug, Audio Push, and more.

TALIB KWELI FT. AMBER COFFMAN & MYKA 9 – “RADIO SILENCE”

BOBBY V FT. SNOOP DOGG – “LIL BIT”

EVIDENCE FT. SLUG – “POWDER COCAINE”

AUDIO PUSH – “UPDATE”

JEAN GRAE & QUELLE CHRIS – “GOLD PURPLE ORANGE”

STWO & JEREMIH – “NEITHER DO I”

CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ FT. SIR – “DAT FEELIN’”