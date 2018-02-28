Birdman Proclaims Nicki Minaj “The Best Female Ever In Hip-Hop”, Ignites Twitter War

Birdman stirred up the pot with his recent bold but expected statements in regard to his artist Nicki Minaj. In an interview with Rap-Up, he proclaimed the head barb in charge is the “greatest female ever in hip-hop”. As you can imagine the barbz rejoiced and fans of the likes of other iconic female rappers like Missy and Lil’Kim felt otherwise.
Well, she is his artist and she has made him a ton of money so this should come as no surprise he feels this way.Just days before on The Wendy Show, Birdman praised Nicki on there as well so he’s just doubling down on his statement at this point.
Birdman doesn’t hold back while gushing over the Queens rapper and putting her basically in a class all by herself and dropping evidence to back up his statement and raving about talent.
“I always say she’s the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There’s no getting around it,” Birdman stated. There’s levels to this s**t. Very much levels to this s**t. She’s an elite.”
“Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it’s nothing,” he explained. “She’s a monster in her own race.”
“She’s just a special talent. I’m blessed to have her a part of my team. She’s a special talent I’ve never heard before.”
Some glowing words that should have Minaj where ever she is right now smiling from ear to ear. Minaj is currently on a social media hiatus but has been spotted recently in the studio. Birdman even gave us an update on what she is currently up stating that she is “focused” on new music. That seems to be the case after a photo of herself and DJ Clue popped up of them together in her studio.
As one would imagine the very opinionated platform that is Twitter had to chime in on Birdman’s bold statement. It’s a good mix of barbz co-signing the Cash Money head honcho and those tweeting bloody murder.
At the end of the day, it’s all a matter of opinion and Birdman is definitely entitled to his and Nicki’s accomplishments are hard to argue against but there is definitely other great women hip-hop as well. To see more fallout from Birdman’s proclamation hit the flip.
Photo: WENN