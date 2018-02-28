Birdman Proclaims Nicki Minaj “The Best Female Ever In Hip-Hop”, Ignites Twitter War

Birdman stirred up the pot with his recent bold but expected statements in regard to his artist Nicki Minaj. In an interview with Rap-Up, he proclaimed the head barb in charge is the “greatest female ever in hip-hop”. As you can imagine the barbz rejoiced and fans of the likes of other iconic female rappers like Missy and Lil’Kim felt otherwise.

Well, she is his artist and she has made him a ton of money so this should come as no surprise he feels this way.Just days before on The Wendy Show, Birdman praised Nicki on there as well so he’s just doubling down on his statement at this point.

Birdman crowns Nicki Minaj the "best female ever in hip-hop" https://t.co/mY6dkmJJ1l pic.twitter.com/yCDv79llnu — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 26, 2018

Birdman doesn’t hold back while gushing over the Queens rapper and putting her basically in a class all by herself and dropping evidence to back up his statement and raving about talent.

“I always say she’s the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There’s no getting around it,” Birdman stated. There’s levels to this s**t. Very much levels to this s**t. She’s an elite.”

“Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it’s nothing,” he explained. “She’s a monster in her own race.”

“She’s just a special talent. I’m blessed to have her a part of my team. She’s a special talent I’ve never heard before.”

Birdman speaks on Nicki Minaj and her disappearance pic.twitter.com/1ip6guld24 — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReignsCom) February 26, 2018

Some glowing words that should have Minaj where ever she is right now smiling from ear to ear. Minaj is currently on a social media hiatus but has been spotted recently in the studio. Birdman even gave us an update on what she is currently up stating that she is “focused” on new music. That seems to be the case after a photo of herself and DJ Clue popped up of them together in her studio.

As one would imagine the very opinionated platform that is Twitter had to chime in on Birdman’s bold statement. It’s a good mix of barbz co-signing the Cash Money head honcho and those tweeting bloody murder.

Birdman didn’t lie when he said Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper of all time. It’s a statement backed not only by Nicki’s track record of consistent winning, but also her creative ability and skill. We’ve seen a lot of talented women, but they weren’t Nicki. — 𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔤𝔞𝔩 (@PRADAGYAL) February 28, 2018

Birdman crowns @NICKIMINAJ the best female ever. Idc what ppl say…In my opinion she’s the best RAPPER alive! ✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/JjMuBAcHFP — 女王 🦄 (@marajthegoddess) February 27, 2018

Birdman stole music from Lil’Kim and gave it to Nicki Minaj, he sent Kim GGM with nothing on it and never told her he was putting Nicki verse on it. He’s the same one that told Kim they were gonna do a video then blocked her number after they pulled the song without her knowing. — The Notorious K.I.D. 👑 (@bceeteedubz) February 27, 2018

Girl where are her Grammys!! He looking out for his money interest being he sees all the money before she does!! How is rehab? Shes in rehab that we do know!! Birdman and slim stole Kims everything to give to nicki creative? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/biUeX02lQg — IamTheone#1 (@SagKingTarius) February 27, 2018

At the end of the day, it’s all a matter of opinion and Birdman is definitely entitled to his and Nicki’s accomplishments are hard to argue against but there is definitely other great women hip-hop as well. To see more fallout from Birdman’s proclamation hit the flip.

