King T’Challa AKA Black Panther Surprises Fans On ‘The Tonight Show’ [WATCH]

Right now, there’s probably not a place Chadwick Boseman can go without folks giving him the cross-armed salute of Wakanda. The actor who stars as King T’Challa in Marvel’s epic Black Panther film surprised fans on The Tonight Show after they thanked him and the filmmakers.

One by one, fans spoke into a camera towards the movie poster image of Black Panther with Boseman featured front and center where all the fans who spoke gushed over what the film meant to them.

The testimonials ranged from serene to serious, and even humorous as one man said his girlfriend got a little too excited about the buff and shirtless Boseman during one scene. One boy alongside his mother was so shocked that he couldn’t even give Boseman dap.

The reactions were priceless and Boseman himself said he enjoyed himself via Twitter.

Loved every minute of this. https://t.co/Elz4RHTmK4 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 1, 2018

Check out the video below and go see Black Panther immediately.

Photo: WENN.com