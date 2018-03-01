James Harden Assassinated Wesley Johnson, The Slander Is Immaculate

Los Angeles Clippers forward Wesley Johnson should consider retiring. Last night, he got his ankles, knees and hips dismantled by James Harden.
Not only did Johnson hit the deck after a filthy step back from The Beard, Harden also stared him down lengthily before draining a 3-pointer.
It was bad. All bad, for Wesley Johnson. Even his Wikipedia page got re-edited with potent slander moments later.
Peep the reactions to the destruction of Johnson’s leg joints below and on the following pages.
Photo: Getty
