James Harden Assassinated Wesley Johnson, The Slander Is Immaculate

Los Angeles Clippers forward Wesley Johnson should consider retiring. Last night, he got his ankles, knees and hips dismantled by James Harden.

You'll want to watch James Harden's crossover over and over again. (Unless your name is Wesley Johnson) pic.twitter.com/c4lClGtWSd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2018

Not only did Johnson hit the deck after a filthy step back from The Beard, Harden also stared him down lengthily before draining a 3-pointer.

It was bad. All bad, for Wesley Johnson. Even his Wikipedia page got re-edited with potent slander moments later.

Peep the reactions to the destruction of Johnson’s leg joints below and on the following pages.

Live reactions from people watching Harden drop Wesley Johnson 🎥 pic.twitter.com/THnaYgL6bS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2018

“And now Harden will take the strenf of Wesley Johnson’s ankles eweh!” pic.twitter.com/VdXoCdC3XL — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 1, 2018

Wesley Johnson has to go into a witness protection program. And James Harden must be brought up on charges for snatching this man’s soul. pic.twitter.com/7pM82he8kC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 1, 2018

BREAKING: Wesley Johnson has announced his retirement from basketball effective immediately pic.twitter.com/5WiaOv5ttt — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 1, 2018

James Harden just broke Wesley Johnson's ankles and then stared at him helplessly on the ground lmao. give him the MVP already pic.twitter.com/O0NYrPjf1W — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) March 1, 2018

In that very moment, Wesley Johnson knew he messed up. pic.twitter.com/Qb6BmIfeXO — First Take (@FirstTake) March 1, 2018

We're all Wesley Johnson sometimes pic.twitter.com/XdvMU7EBxD — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2018

Photo: Getty

