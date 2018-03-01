Donald Glover Helps Girl Scout Reach Cookie Sale Goal In One Swoop [WATCH]

Donald Glover adds to his mystique with each new video and public appearance, but what you start to get a sense of is he’s just a regular person who happens to be talented at creating. Speaking of creating, a little girl who went viral singing Childish Gambino‘s hit song “Redbone” to sell Girl Scout cookies got to meet the actor and writer during a spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Glover helped her reach her cookie goal in one fell swoop.

Charity Joy, just six years old, did a rather impressive parody of “Redbone” but flipped it for the cookie sale in a clever way along with her dad, Seymour. During Glover’s chat with Colbert, a clip of the viral hit was played and even Childish Gambino himself couldn’t believe it was happening. But when Colbert brought Charity out, fully decked out in her Girl Scout outfit, he definitely had to do the right thing and help Charity sell all 113 of her cookies.

Check Donald Glover’s interview with Stephen Colbert below.

