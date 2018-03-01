Someone Suggested All Black Women Could Issue Wonder Woman A Fade, Black Women Think Otherwise

Who doesn’t love a good comic book debate? Especially ones that put superheroes that are on equal footing up against each other in what if situations.
Sometimes these debates can go absolutely left and that is exactly what happened when one Twitter user scoffed at the idea of Wonder Woman issuing Okoye of the Dora Milaje from Black Panther a well-expected fade. As you can imagine Twitter went wild and the jokes were flying left and right.
Twitter is the gift that keeps on giving.
The tweet that kick-started the “debate” stated: “Somebody said Wonder Woman would wash Okoye and I.Y’all.I have no words.”
Comic Book enthusiasts—hell even a person with limited knowledge of comic book lore—know Wonder Woman is an Amazonian Demi-God with the strength of Superman and Okoye wouldn’t stand a chance. Now in defense of the tweet, she followed up with a scenario if the playing fields were leveled and somehow Wonder Woman’s powers were stripped from her.
What really took this to the next level is when the idea that all the black women in the world could take on Diana. Not all black women were on board with the idea of getting behind Okoye in a fight with the Amazonian princess and hilariously sounded off on Twitter about it.
We understand why they would hesitate to join in on that action. Another user was kind enough to share some video footage as to why you don’t want to get into a fist fight with Wonder Woman.
L O L this might have been one of the greatest moments in Twitter history. The takes on this ludicrous battle were astronomically hilarious.
For more hilarious takes on the epic battle that no black woman wants to be a willing participant of
