Someone Suggested All Black Women Could Issue Wonder Woman A Fade, Black Women Think Otherwise

Who doesn’t love a good comic book debate? Especially ones that put superheroes that are on equal footing up against each other in what if situations.

Sometimes these debates can go absolutely left and that is exactly what happened when one Twitter user scoffed at the idea of Wonder Woman issuing Okoye of the Dora Milaje from Black Panther a well-expected fade. As you can imagine Twitter went wild and the jokes were flying left and right.

Twitter is the gift that keeps on giving.

The tweet that kick-started the “debate” stated: “Somebody said Wonder Woman would wash Okoye and I.Y’all.I have no words.”

Comic Book enthusiasts—hell even a person with limited knowledge of comic book lore—know Wonder Woman is an Amazonian Demi-God with the strength of Superman and Okoye wouldn’t stand a chance. Now in defense of the tweet, she followed up with a scenario if the playing fields were leveled and somehow Wonder Woman’s powers were stripped from her.

Y’all saying WW would destroy Okoye because of her powers. Okay, valid. But without her powers, on an even playing field. I think Okoye would win🤷🏾‍♀️ — Okoye of Wakanda (@CiCiAdams_) February 28, 2018

What really took this to the next level is when the idea that all the black women in the world could take on Diana. Not all black women were on board with the idea of getting behind Okoye in a fight with the Amazonian princess and hilariously sounded off on Twitter about it.

Fighting Wonder Woman? Y’all can’t even beat your man’s side piece. Sit this out, queens. — Kel✨ (@rud_kel) February 28, 2018

me watching wonder woman whoop y’all ass pic.twitter.com/ELWK6IvJ1v — bathilda backshots, wizarding historian (@missD0MINIQUE) February 28, 2018

Me while ya'll fight Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/xOaJmrmCJC — Pray Fo'em (@sawngbyrd28) February 28, 2018

“If Okoye fights Wonder Woman, every black woman is jumping in to help. Good luck, Wonder Woman..” Black Women: pic.twitter.com/YNACXtc14c — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) February 28, 2018

We understand why they would hesitate to join in on that action. Another user was kind enough to share some video footage as to why you don’t want to get into a fist fight with Wonder Woman.

All this Wonder Woman talk reminds me of that one episode of Justice League when she was about to DESTROY Vixen, Hawkgirl, Black Canary pic.twitter.com/dz3fPJVKTf — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 28, 2018

L O L this might have been one of the greatest moments in Twitter history. The takes on this ludicrous battle were astronomically hilarious.

Y'all: Okoye washing Wonder Woman

Me: pic.twitter.com/sKNgNsNdYL — SUPER BOWL CHAMPION (@IOnlySayFacts) February 28, 2018

Wonder Woman: I heard you would like to fight? Black Women: pic.twitter.com/f8qxlzySlA — D'Strenf of Di Blick Pentha Streeped Ehweh (@BienSur_JeTaime) February 28, 2018

“Okoye would wash Wonder Woman” pic.twitter.com/AawoWi30eA — Kirito Méndez (@NVTERV) February 28, 2018

For more hilarious takes on the epic battle that no black woman wants to be a willing participant of hit the flip.

