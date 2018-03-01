Exclusive Nike Air Jordan III “Seoul” Dropping In South Korea [Photos]

As if dishing out L’s during his legendary career wasn’t enough, Michael Jordan continues to shatter dreams in his post-NBA days via his sneaker brand.

This time around Jordan brand is dropping some ultra-exclusive Air Jordan III’s in South Korea to commemorate not only his ’88 Slam Dunk Contest win, but also the Seoul Olympics of that same year.

Aside from sporting the classic “Nike Air” logo on the heel, the sneaker’s other standout features include the Korean Taeguki flag on the right tongue, Seoul in Korean embroidered on the inner left tongue, and the ’88 Olympics motto of “Harmony and Peace” on the inner right tongue. In short, the sneakers are off the meat rack.

The kicks are set to drop right after after the conclusion of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which is poised to have it’s closing ceremonies on February 25th. Unfortunately the sneakerheads worldwide, the kicks are not going to be sold outside of South Korea but you know heads like DJ Khaled, Mark Wahlberg, and Wale gonna end up with a pair.

Check out pics of the next grails below and let us know how mad you are right now.

Photos: Jordan Brand

