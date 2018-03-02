adidas Brand Sales Surged Almost 20% In 2017

Don’t look now Nike, but adidas is hot on your a$$.



Once looked at as a brand only relevant for their classic Shell Toe silhouettes, over the past few years the three stripes brand has seen its popularity along with its revenues skyrocket thanks to deals with celebrities and superstars like Kanye West, 2018 NBA MVP favorite James Harden, and Pharrell Williams.

Now Business of Fashion is reporting that over the past year adidas has seen a 15 to 20 percent increase in sales which translates to roughly $24 billion in 2017 alone. Chief executive Kasper Rorsted credited China, North America, and e-commerce for the surge.

If you were wondering why Drake would leave Jordan brand for adidas, there’s part of your answer.

Nike should’ve never let Kanye West take his Yeezy’s to the house that Run DMC built. Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: adidas