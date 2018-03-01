RapCaviar Playlist Curator Tuma Basa Leaves Spotify

Tuma Basa rose to become one of Hip-Hop’s most influential minds, using his experience in the business to curate the popular RapCaviar playlist for Spotify. Due to unspecified reasons, Basa has exited the company just as it announced that it’s taking the RapCaviar show on the road.

Billboard reports:

One of Spotify’s most influential playlist curators has left the building. The company announced on Thursday that Tuma Basa, the global programming head of hip-hop whose RapCaviar playlist has amassed nearly 9 million followers, has decided to leave the company.

“Tuma has been an incredible asset to the RapCaviar team, and we thank him for his contributions,” the company said in a statement. “The RapCaviar team, which is rapidly expanding with boots on the ground globally, is committed to building the brand and giving its users the best hip hop experience on the platform.”

The outlet writes that Basa, who has worked with the likes of Revolt, MTV and BET, joined the company in 2015.

RapCaviar is one of the more popular featured playlists on Spotify, employing a clever mix of videos, interviews, and tracks that feature the biggest buzzworthy tracks of the moment weekly.

UPDATE: We’ve corrected the RapCaviar playlist name. Our bad.

—

Photo: Getty