The Predator: Blac Chyna Dating 18-Year-Old Rapper YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna out here getting her cougar on?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 39 mins ago
Blac Chyna‘s luxurious life of struggle now includes dating a teenager. Word is the ex-quasi-Kardashian with the suspect sex tape is dating an 18-year-old rapper who goes by YBN Almighty Jay. 

Says TMZ:

BC was spotted holding hands Wednesday with 18-year-old TX-born rapper YBN Almighty Jay on date night #2 this week in Studio City. Chyna is 29 years old, BTW … yep.

It looks like these 2 definitely got a thing going on here — Chyna confirmed as much by saying they were, like, dating. They also went bowling together the other night.

Yeah, he’s surely blowing Chyna’s back out now.

Surely, besides getting some trim, YBN Almighty Jay figured all publicity is good publicity. But this move probably makes people NOT want to listen to his music.

No shots.

