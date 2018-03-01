Killer Of Man Murdered On Facebook Live Surrendered To Cops

North Carolina man Prentis Robinson was known in his hometown of Wingate for using Facebook Live to call out local drug dealer and criminals. Robinson’s noble aims to call attention to what was happening in the neighborhood led to a suspected drug dealer shooting him during a live stream, with the man eventually surrendering to police.

A man was shot and killed in Wingate on Monday – and it was caught on Facebook Live, officials confirmed to the Observer.

The man was identified as Prentis Robinson by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting sent Wingate University into a lockdown, though the shooting was off campus on Jerome Street.

Late Monday, police identified the suspect as Douglas Colson and said they were still looking for him. Neighbors told Charlotte TV station WCNC that Robinson often used social media to publicize neighborhood disputes. Some worried that’s what got him killed.

Colson, 65, has been jailed without bond with the charge of first-degree murder.

WARNING: the video of the incident can be seen below courtesy of the Charlotte Observer and there is a trigger warning of graphic images. Please proceed with caution.

