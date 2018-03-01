‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date Moved Up To April

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps racking up the W’s. Surely at least partly due to the epic success of Black Panther, the next film from Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, has been moved up.
Originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, Infinity War…or what we prefer to call Wakanda Extended…will now be in theaters April 27.
Okay, it’s only a week, but the sooner the better.
Star Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), and Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers) by extension, took to Twitter with hopes of catching the flick early.
Then “voila,” Marvel stepped in and it would drop a week early. Probably part of a marketing plan, but just roll with.
Also, are we thinking way too much about Marvel’s use of “FANTASTIC” in their tweet. A proper Fantastic 4 in the MCU is way overdue…
Regardless, we need a new trailer, though.
Peep the excited reactions to this news below and on the flip.
—
Photo: Marvel