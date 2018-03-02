WATCH: Caleb Brown – “Hangin'” [VIDEO]

It seems lately like the only rappers that have been reppin’ hard for the Baton Rouge rap scene have been the likes Boosie Badazz, NBA Youngboy, and the ever controversial, Kevin Gates. But upcoming Big Raggedy rapper Caleb Brown is looking to add his name to the list of rappers thoroughly representing the Big Raggedy in the game.

Today (March 2), the young rapper comes through with some Cadillac music in his new clip for his cut “Hangin’.” CB finds himself in the midst of a house party so turnt up that attendees participate in everything from controlled substances to suicide?

Pretty wild stuff here.

Check out the Hip-Hop Wired exclusive clip below