DJ Khaled Gets Beyoncé To Spit On “Top Off” ft. Jay-Z & Future [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled is nowhere to be heard on his new single “Top Off,” featuring Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé, until the last 10 seconds. But you probably won’t mind.

While Future Hendrix handles the hook, relentlessly relaying how he took the top off the Maybach, Hip-Hop’s numero uno couple handles the verses.

“Khaled is valid, every word is true,” spits Hova while Bey starts off singing, but by the end of her verse she’s straight rapping her bars.

“Top off the coup and it look like Freaknic, in the hood hollerin’ Free Meek,” spits Bey. Oh my.

Listen to “Top Off” below. It should go without saying that you need to be down with Tidal.

