Viola Davis & Lupita Nyong’o To Star As Mother & Daughter In ‘The Woman King’

Considering the high success of Black Panther and the film centering women as fierce warriors, it’s fitting that Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o were cast to tell the real-life story of an all-woman military force in Africa. The talented actresses will play mother and daughter respectively in the upcoming film, The Woman King.

Deadline reports:

Based on the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful West African states in the 18th and 19th centuries, The Woman King tells the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter Nawi (Nyong’o), who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The Kingdom of Dahomey, no longer in existence, was located in the region where present-day Benin rests.

—

Photo: WENN.com