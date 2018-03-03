DJ Jazzy Jeff Believes Chance The Rapper Would Be “A Really Good Fresh Prince”

While in Poland for the Red Bull 3Style World Finals, DJ Jazzy Jeff sat down with HipHopDX and discussed his thoughts about the potential of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remix.

Jazzy Jeff declared that he believes Chance The Rapper would make a great successor to the Fresh Prince. Will Smith’s right-hand man stated, “Chance is a trailblazer and Will has always been a trailblazer,” Jazzy Jeff said.

Jazzy Jeff referred to Chance’s “light-hearted demeanor” with a “serious side” and how he’s “always smiling” as reasons why he would make a really good Fresh Prince.

The Philadelphia legend went on to praise Chance’s business acumen stating, “And I think for Chance to be as young as he is, to remain independent, to understand just even a little bit about the music industry, I think is great because it’s very easy to fall into those pitfalls. It’s very easy for someone to bring you a suitcase full of money, and it changes your entire perspective instead of realizing, ‘I probably could have 10 suitcases full of money if I just keep my product to myself.’”

Rumors of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot have stirred up the internet. With this commentary from DJ Jazzy Jeff, the excitement will continue to rise. While we wait for updates, who do you believe would make a good Fresh Prince?

Photo: Getty