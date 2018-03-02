Tink Leaves Timbaland’s Record Label After Years On The Shelf

Another Mosley Music Group act bites the dust. Tink has announced she has left Timbaland.

After years of being in Rap limbo Tink has confirmed she has separated from Tim. The Chicago native originally signed on with the acclaimed producer in 2014.

She garnered some buzz in 2015 with some impressive freestyles but none of her singles truly connected at radio. The Chicago native recently spoke to The Fader explaining how things went sour so fast.

“There was stuff within the business side that messed up a lot of things. Like, you can love a person to death, but if the business isn’t right, there’s always going to be friction. I just felt like nobody was paying attention to what I had going on outside of me and Tim” she continued. “For me, that was the red flag. I stepped into the deal just hoping that I would be accepted for whatever I created. It wasn’t that type of situation.”

Even though the system was not set up in her favor she confirms the duo did complete her debut album Think Tink. “The album was actually finished. There was an intro, I had interludes. It was [Timbaland’s] call to hold back on it, and I think, I want to say, for the benefit of the doubt, he did want to perfect it. But it was Tim’s call not to put it out,” she explained.

Tim’s MMG imprint, no relation to Ross, had their distribution set up via Epic Records. Apparently, that deal was lost in early 2017 which opened the window for her to start anew. Timbo and his representatives declined to comment on the matter.

Tink is currently working on her Winter’s Diary 5 mixtape. Peep her rip down the “Shook Ones Part II’ beat below.

Photo: Getty