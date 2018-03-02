Woman Is Suing Desiigner Over Instagram Slander (Actually, Defamation)

Social media can either make or break you. Desiigner has been hit with papers over an Instagram rant.

In August 2017 the Brooklynite put a woman on blast for allegedly trying to get over on his sister. The since deleted post read “THIS GIRL IS A FRAUD. TRIED TO SCAM ME INTO PAYING FOR MY SISTER TO GET INTO HOWARD UNIVERSITY AND NOW SHE IS TRYING TO HOLD MY SISTERS BELONGINGS. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM HER AND HER COLLEGE SCAMS!! WARNING STAY AWAY FROM THE SCAMMERS @daddys_girl202 @collegegurljb”.

The female in question is Jessica Brown and heads up College Gurl. According to the website the organization’s mission is to “ensure that students and families are well informed about the programs, policies, and strategies that result in making the best-informed decisions around financing a college education.”

Jessica claims she not only assisted his sister, Sierra Shelby, in getting accepted to Howard University but also securing a nearby storage unit. Shelby ended up leaving the institution abruptly but did not claim her belongings. After numerous attempts of trying to return the items the “Panda” rapper let his IG account do the talking and his 1 million plus followers apparently got vicious.

Brown is now suing him for defamation of character and invasion of privacy.

