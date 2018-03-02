New Tigallo: Phonte Returns With Grown Man Bars With ‘No News Is Good News’ LP [LISTEN]

Phonte last thrilled Hip-Hop fans in 2011 with the release of his acclaimed and introspective solo debut album, Charity Starts At Home. The North Carolina wordsmith returns to rap form with grown man bars via his latest release, No News Is Good News.

Although Tigallo teased news of the album in times past, fans thought it was just another ruse from the known Twitter jokester. But at midnight, No News Is Good News hit the streaming airwaves much to the delight of fans. Although light on features with just Eric Roberson and Freddie Gibbs making contributions on a pair of tracks, the 10-track release covers much ground as expected.

Phonte hasn’t sat idly, dropping his last project, Tales From The Land Of Milk And Honey, with Nicolay as the group The Foreign Exchange back in 2015. Coupled with a relentless tour schedule with FE, acting in VH1’s The Breaks, and dropping a collaborative project, Tigallero, with Roberson, the long-promised sophomore release saw its share of roadblocks.

Check out a stream of the project below.

—

Photo: Getty