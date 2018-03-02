Home > News

Plate Collection: SZA Adds More Platinum To The Wall With ‘CTRL’ Success

This adds to the TDE's songstress going double-platinum with her singles "The Weekend" and "Love Galore."

Written By D.L. Chandler

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist SZA has made quite the splash with her Grammy-nominated debut studio album, CTRL. Already spawning three big hits, the album was recently certified platinum.

“Everyone congratulate the queen @SZA! Her debut album #Ctrl is now certified PLATINUM by the @RIAA! #LoveGalore x #TheWeekend are 2x each + #BrokenClocks x #Garden are gold! #Ctrl #TDE,” a tweet from the Top Dawg Entertainment Twitter account read.

TDE boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith also took to Instagram to repeat the accolades showered upon the songstress.

Congrats to SZA!

Photo: Getty

