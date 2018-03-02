Rick Ross Hospitalized In Miami

Rick Ross has reportedly been hospitalized. Rozay was allegedly taken in for treatment early this morning (Mar. 2), but the initial reports are sketchy about his exact condition.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told Rick took ill in the Miami area at his home. Someone from the home called 911 at 3:30 AM Thursday and said the person in distress was breathing heavy and unresponsive. The caller said the man in distress had a history of seizures — something that has plagued Rick — and they were trying to wake him up but he was “slobbing out the mouth.”

According to law enforcement the person in distress came to and became combative.

We’re told Rick went to a hospital by ambulance and is receiving a respiratory treatment, possibly for pneumonia. One person connected to Rick says the medical issue is heart-related.

However, TMZ also reports that a family member has strongly denied that Ross has been hospitalized.

In the past Rozay had suffered multiple seizures. Since then he began exercising regularly and eating more healthily, dropping about 100 pounds in the process.

Whatever the specifics, get well soon.

—

Photo: WENN.com