Donald Trump Plans To Waste Time and Meet With Video Game Execs To Discuss School Violence

Since the tragic events that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and teachers were senselessly gunned down by a former student. Since then solutions have been brought up but no action has been taken to make sure another mass shooting never happens again. It looks like politicians specifically, Republicans led by President Donald Trump are going back to the lazy argument that video games and music are to blame for extreme acts of violence.

How about just banning the AR-15? Raising the age limit? Nope can’t do that let’s just blame video games instead and arm teachers can’t piss off the NRA who puts money in our pockets.

During yesterday’s press briefing, the President’s personal liar, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Trump planned on meeting with “members of the video game industry” to discuss how they can help “protect schools around the country”.

Wait… what?

We have gone down this lazy road before back in 1999 when they blamed video games and heavy metal music after the tragic events of the Columbine high school shootings. They blamed the two forms of entertainment by saying they were the factors behind the two shooters thinking to pull off such a despicable act. Even though this idea that video games lead to real-life violence has been debunked when the University of York published a study that concluded there was “no evidence” to suggest such a link, they keep on leaning on this narrative.

Here we are, once again.

TRUMP on video games: "The video games, movies, the internet stuff is so violent. It's incredible. I get to see things that you wouldn't be — you would be amazed at. I have a very young son who I look at some of the things he's watching and I say, how is that possible?" pic.twitter.com/nqedFqzbwt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018

We all know Trump is just full of hot air and so he could just be flapping his gums because that is what con artists do.

Update: The Trump administration has yet to reach out to @theESA, or any of its member companies, about a meeting regarding gun violence. https://t.co/Wtz3F2sBWJ — Polygon (@Polygon) March 2, 2018

We just hope our elected officials get their acts together, no more children need to die and since our President doesn’t know how to lead, it’s time they stepped up and did something. Let’s just stop blaming video games, music and movies, please. We all know what is the real issue here and it’s not a PS4 or Xbox One controller.

Photo: WENN.com