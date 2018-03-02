South Africa Parliament Votes To Take Back Farmlands Stolen By Whites

South Africa‘s Parliament voted in favor of a motion that would reverse ownership of farmlands from white owners to Black farmers without compensation. The move is a radical one but strikes back at the heart of the divisive apartheid policies that wrecked the African nation for decades.

The Independent writes:

South Africa‘s parliament has passed a motion to seize land from white farmers without paying them compensation.

Passed by an overwhelming majority of 241 votes to 83 votes against, the proposal to amend Section 25 of the constitution would allow expropriation of land without any financial recompense.

It was put forward by the radical left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, whose leader Julius Malema told the country’s parliament: “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the speedy transfer of land two weeks ago during his inauguration. However, the transfer would be monitored heavily as to not disrupt the production of food and goods in the nation.

The outlet adds that the transfer could undermine farming in the region due to untrained Black farmers allowing the lands to fall into squalor.

