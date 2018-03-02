Chris Brown “Tempo,” A$AP Ty “Hit The Top” & More | Daily Visuals 3.2.18

Just a few days after Chris Brown dropped a new clip showcasing his rapping skills, he’s right back to his money makin’ crooning ways.

For his latest visuals to “Tempo,” Breezy rolls around in a raggedy futuristic truck that doesn’t need any wheels where it’s going while he dances in and out of homes bringing it’s inhabitants with him. None of these nice homes have an ADT system? Just sayin’.

A$AP TyY meanwhile keeps things grounded and for his clip to “Hit The Top” follows the life of a street hustler and reminds us that when you live that kind of lifestyle you can die with a name or just die nameless.

Check out the rest of today’s visuals including work from Hoodrich Pablo Juan featuring Gucci Mane, Troy Ave, and more.

CHRIS BROWN – “TEMPO”

A$AP TYY – “HIT THE TOP”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN FT. GUCCI MANE – “WE DON’T LUV EM REMIX”

TROY AVE – “DOWNFALL”

JUICE WRLD – “ALL THE GIRLS ARE THE SAME”

JAY FIZZLE FT. SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “BLUE HUNNIDS”

RELLE BEY FT. PHRESHER – “WHAT ARE YOU DOIN”