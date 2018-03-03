Rick Ross Is On Life Support, Admitted To Cardiac Unit: Report

Earlier today we reported that Rick Ross was hospitalized after being found unresponsive while breathing heavily in his Miami home, and now TMZis reporting that Ross has been admitted to the cardiac unit where he’s been hooked up to a machine that’s taken over the function of his heart and lungs.

We’re told doctors have put him on something called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it’s pumped back into his body.

It’s essentially a form of life support, and a clear sign of how dire Rick’s situation is right now.

This is truly disheartening news especially given the fact that Ross has been working hard to slim down and get into better health.

However, according to Fat Trel the Bawse isn’t on life support.

Prayers up for Ross.

This story is developing.