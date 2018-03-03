Hip-Hop Rallies Around Rick Ross After Emergency Room Scare

Rick Ross gave his fans and fellow luminaries quite a scare after reports he was found responsive in his Miami home Friday night unresponsive and then placed on life support. With reports coming forth that Ross is not bad off as originally thought, Rozay’s Hip-Hop peers rallied around the MMG Bawse via social media.

Ross’ family later in the night denied that he was placed on a life support machine despite wide-ranging reports that the rapper and label head was clinging to life. MMG artist Fat Trel also took to Instagram to shoot down the rumors after personally speaking with Ross.

With the good news afoot, figures such as Diddy, Lil B, and others used their respective social media accounts to offer up prayers and support to Ross. Hopefully, this was just a warning shot and Yung Renzel finds himself back on the RossFit wave in order to get back to his healthy ways.

Get better, Rick Ross!

We’ve collected some of the responses from Rozay’s peers below and on the following pages.

Let’s all pray for Rick Ross. — Diddy (@Diddy) March 3, 2018

LETS GO ROZAY WE GOT YOU AND BELIVE IN YOU MMG ! RICK ROSS – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) March 3, 2018

I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 2, 2018

In my prayOut @RickRoss strongUp brother RT — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »