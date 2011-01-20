Need A Job?: The Ten Best Cities For Job Seekers In 2011

Although unemployment has been at it’s lowest within the past years since the Great Depression, the Economy has been showing signs of growth as the unemployment numbers slowly decrease.

Research has shown that jobs have been increasing in almost every field that includes retail, automotive, media, and many more variety of jobs.

So which states have the best opportunities for a young college graduate who just stepped in the real world, or a person who was laid off trying to get back on their feet?

Peep the page #’s below to find out which cities are giving you the best job opportunities.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »