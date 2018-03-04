Florida (Wo)Man: Florida Public School Teacher Has White Nationalist Podcast

Racists just love denying that they’re actually racist, so they must be exposed. For an example, a Florida public school teacher was recently outed for having a white nationalist podcast on the side.

Reports the Huff Post:

Dayanna Volitich, a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Florida, has been secretly hosting the white nationalist podcast “Unapologetic” under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov” and bragging about teaching her views in a public school, HuffPost has discovered.

In her most recent podcast on Feb. 26, a guest railed against diversity in schools, dismissing the idea that “a kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden are supposed to learn exactly the same” and have the “same IQ.” Volitich enthusiastically agreed with the guest, and went on to argue that “science” has proven that certain races are smarter than others.

In the same episode, Volitich boasted about bringing her white nationalist beliefs into the classroom and hiding her ideology from administrators. She said that when parents complained to the school’s principal about how she is injecting political bias into the classroom, Volitich lied to the principal and said it was not true.

“She believed me and backed off,” she said.

Just like a racist coward, it seems that Volitich has retreated instead of just admitting to her views.

Scott Hebert, executive director of educational services for the Citrus County School District, could not confirm that “Dalichov” was Volitich but said the district “will be looking into the statements she made, checking the validity to see if they violate our code of ethics and policy.”

“She does not speak on behalf of the Citrus County School District,” Hebert said. “The views she’s listed [online] are really not in line with how our district operates.”

“Tiana Dalichov” didn’t respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment on Facebook and Twitter on Friday. She has since deleted those social media accounts. Volitich did not respond to HuffPost’s message to her school email address on Friday.

Atlanta fans know, Florida Man, and Woman, is very real.

Read Huff Post’s detailed reported on the alleged white supremacist antics of Dayanna Volitich right here.

Photo: Crystal River Middle School