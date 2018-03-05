Soup Tosser J.R. Smith Models Supreme x Nike x NBA Collab [Photos]

Maybe Supreme asked J.R. Smith to get his name popping a bit more? Probably not, but the NBA soup tosser is seen modeling the streetwear brand’s latest NBA, and Nike, collab.

In new photos posted on Instagram, Smith is seen rocking black and white versions a jersey and short combo from Supreme that features all the NBA team logos in an all over design. The number on the back is 94, and there’s a Swoosh right below.

Not saying it’s a particularly fire look, but it will surely sell out in minutes, probably seconds, so holla at your plug A$AP.

See below, and more flicks, via photographer Ari Marcopoulos on the flip.

Supreme®/Nike®/NBA. JR Smith 📷 @ari_marcopoulos_official A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:36am PST

Supreme®/Nike®/NBA. JR Smith 📷 @ari_marcopoulos_official A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:32am PST

Photo: Supreme

