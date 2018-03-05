Kobe Bryant Wins Academy Award For Best Short Animated Film

Even in retirement, Kobe Bryant can’t help but being a competitor, and a winner. Bean has added an Oscar to his crowded mantle after winning an Academy Award for Best Short Animated film.

At Sunday night’s 90th annual Academy Awards, the Mamba got an honor for “Dear Basketball,” an animated short based on a 2015 Player’s Tribune article where he announced his then-forthcoming retirement.

In his acceptance speech, Bryant threw shade at Laura Ingraham, the Sly Fox News talking head who tried and failed to come for LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“I don’t know if it’s possible,” said Bryant. “I mean, as basketball players, we are really supposed to shut up and dribble. But I am glad we do a little bit more than that.”

Bong.

Kobe: "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble." Kobe takes a shot at that Fox News reporter. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oHRbARABlk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2018

