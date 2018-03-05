Military Official Advised Baltimore Ravens On Colin Kaepernick Potential Signing

Colin Kaepernick went all of the NFL’s 2017-2018 season without having played a down, with most assuming this is a backlash to his activist stances and decision to kneel before the National Anthem. The Baltimore Ravens, one of several teams this past season in need of a quarterback, were advised by a military official on the potential signing of Kaepernick, but the team went with a safer, more media-friendly option.

TMZ Sports reports:

TMZ Sports has learned … when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was considering signing Kaepernick to the team before the 2017 NFL season, he sought advice from some trusted friends.

We’ve learned at least one of those friends is a high-ranking member of the U.S. military who essentially told Harbaugh to seriously consider if Colin’s national anthem demonstration fell in line with the team’s core values.

The official didn’t outright say, “Don’t sign Kaep” — but advised the team to give Colin a set of specific guidelines he needed to follow if he wanted to keep his job.

Those “guidelines” surely meant to stand when the flag is raised, and don’t become a team distraction.

The Ravens went with journeyman quarterback Thad Lewis, eventually cutting him before the season began.

—

Photo: Getty