Too Far Fif?: 50 Cent Viciously Trolled Rick Ross

If nothing else, over his rap career 50 Cent’s proven that he doesn’t believe in mercy and loves being petty. So when everyone was sending a hospitalized Rick Ross their love and support, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that Ferrari went the opposite route and savagely trolled the Miami rapper.

Taking to the ‘Gram this past Friday (March 2) to throw in his two cents on Rick Ross’s life and death situation, 50 pulled a still from Rocky IV which features Drago when he coldly stated “If he dies, he dies” while Apollo Creed was clinging to life. No caption was needed. 80’s babies knew the deal.

Over the past decade 50 Cent and Rick Ross have been in a war of words and sex tapes with 50 catching all kinds of L’s thanks to his transgressions. But 50 might’ve gone even further than far with this post and commenters have called out Fiddy for it with one commenter saying “Don’t worry karma is a bitch something worse will happen to you one day. Ross is doing much better thank God. Your day will come and not a soul will have sympathy for you.”

You’d think after all this time 50 and Ross would’ve squashed their drama, but after this we doubt these men will ever see eye to eye unless it’s to shoot the fair one. Don’t forget that Rick Ross’s 5th album was titled God Forgives, I Don’t.

Regardless, get well soon Rick Ross.

