Tiffany Haddish Brings Back Alexander McQueen Dress Again For The Oscars

Tiffany Haddish and her star-making turn in Girls Trip is still cashing in big dividends for the comedian and actress. Keeping with her usual off-the-wall humor, Haddish rocked her infamous Alexander McQueen dress at this year’s Oscars ceremony, the third public showing of the outfit.

THR reports:

The white dress that Tiffany Haddish wore onstage while presenting the Oscar for best documentary short and best live-action short alongside Maya Rudolph was the same white Alexander McQueen halter dress that the Girls Trip breakout star wore while hosting SNL back in November. (This time, however, she styled the look with Uggs slippers.)

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want as many times as I want as long as I Febrezed it,” said Haddish in her SNL monologue.

The outlet references Haddish’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig as mentioned above and is the same dress she wore doing the red carpet debut of Girls Trip. As she shared in the monologue, Haddish spent $4,000 on the beautiful dress and intends to get her money’s worth.

Haddish began the night in a dress made by an Eritrean designer that honored the heritage of her late father.

—

Photo: WENN.com