Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce, Avoiding Nasty Trial

Mary J. Blige is finally putting her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, fully in the rearview mirror. The R&B singer and her former manager have reached a divorce settlement.

According to TMZ, the couple came to their settlement on Friday (March 2). Their divorce trial was officially schedule to start today (March 5).

No word on the specifics—how much Blige will have to pony up to the likely unemployed Isaacs is what everyone surely wants to know.

Blige is moving on well enough. She performed at last night’s Academy Awards where she was nominated for a pair of Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix film Mudbound.

—

Photo: WENN.com