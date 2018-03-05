Jay-Z & Beyoncé On The Run 2 Tour Announced, Then Retracted

Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé half-stepping? The Hip-Hop power couple seemingly announced the On The Run 2 tour, but it was quickly retracted.

A Philadelphia tour date was announced on Bey’s Facebook and Ticketmaster this morning (March 5), but was quickly taken down.

But it was up long enough for fans to get in their feelings. And let’s keep in mind Ticketmaster has done this before.

Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and JayZ put up presale tickets for On The Run 2?! Prayers are finally answered! 😩🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FkmQlyZaPM — xoNecole (@xonecole) March 5, 2018

The On The Run 2 tour is certainly going down, we just have to wait longer for an official announcement. It also means a new album, either from Bey or that double album actually became a reality.

And whoever pressed “publish” this morning is getting either reprimanded or fired.

Peep more reactions below and on the flip.

If Bey and Jay are really gonna go On The Run 2 tour that only means one of them is releasing new music and Jay recently released 4:44 so it must mean.. BEYONCÉ IS RELEASING A NEW ALBUM SOON. Hold on to your edges. pic.twitter.com/r9JDuRIZ8c — Natayio (@natayio) March 5, 2018

When you know damn well you can’t afford tickets to the On The Run 2 Tour, but you also know damn well you’ll be at that concert. pic.twitter.com/DFcMzLBAZN — DevinTea (@thedevintea) March 5, 2018

