TNT: 6 Outrageous Moments From The Season Finale of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

We made it y’all, the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami is now complete and the finale did not disappoint.It’s only right they saved a good portion of the drama for the finale so let’s hop into tonight’s most outrageous moments.

Fresh off from telling her cousin to kick rocks, Trina and Trick are out promoting their upcoming joint album TNT and stop by the local radio station. To celebrate the album they think the world wants and needs, they will have a free BBQ/concert. This will also be the place where a lot of the episode’s drama takes place.

After the interview is done, the dynamic duo has a conversation about Trick’s failing marriage. Trina is happy that Trick finally decided to let her cousin Joy be free and happy. We quickly learn that Trick is still a miserable raisin and has no intentions of signing the divorce papers and is not really happy to learn that Joy is dating. He insists that the only reason she is happy because he allows her to be. If that ain’t the pettiest shit ever, Twitter definitely lets “Miami’s mayor” have a piece of their mind.

So trick daddy still in love lol or is he real life just being petty?? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/Z0ns8iE4F1 — Make’em Love You (@carysse21) March 6, 2018

Umm Trina, Trick Daddy saying he doesn't intend on Joy being happy w/o him is not petty. It's controlling and borderline abusive. #LHHMIA — Fleur Rebelle Rose 🌹 (@flowerrebelrose) March 6, 2018

Trick Daddy is exhausting. And this is just from me watching TV. Bless Joy's heart. #LHHMIA — Blocka Khan (@Starr_Rocque) March 6, 2018

Let’s talk about how trash trick daddy is for not wanting his soon to be ex wife happy #LHHMIA — Veez (@DoubleD_Vee) March 6, 2018

Trick Daddy is too damn petty with this Divorce#LHHMIA — MzShamar (@mzshamar23) March 6, 2018

Lmao so Trick Daddy acting like he got feelings now after he done had a divorce party #LHHMIA — 💕 (@_allayneeee) March 6, 2018

Oh Trick Daddy just cleannnnnnnnnnn pissed me off!!! You selfish ass bitch!! You don't want her to be happy cuz you ain't happy mannnn son of a muthafuckin bitch #LHHMIA — Li the G🦁 (@Thick_inThaHIPS) March 6, 2018

Come on Trick, you gonna have to let Joy go eventually.

