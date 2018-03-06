Home > News

Rick Ross Released From The Hospital

Looks like Young Renzel is on the road to recovery.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
Rick Ross

Source: Michael Wright-WENN / WENN

It appears Rick Ross is on the road to recovery. Rozay has reportedly been released from the hospital after a four-day stay. 

According to TMZ, Ross was released early Monday morning (March 5) on the low. He went home where he will be receiving further medical care.

TMZ maintains that Ross was initially admitted due to a respiratory condition that then became a heart issue, which led to the rapper being placed on life support.

Except the for 50 Cent, the Hip-Hop community showed immense support for Ross, wishing him a speedy recovery.

